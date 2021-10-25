85°
Governor will discuss mask mandate at Tuesday COVID briefing

1 hour 10 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, October 25 2021 Oct 25, 2021 October 25, 2021 12:43 PM October 25, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID response. 

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Edwards is expected to discuss whether he'll extend the state's mask mandate, which is set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27. 

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

