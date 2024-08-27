Governor signs executive order banning 'Critical Race Theory' from K-12 classrooms

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order Tuesday that would prevent the use of "Critical Race Theory" in Louisiana's K-12 public education system.

The order says that the educational framework instructs "students to view the world through the lens of race and presume some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist or oppressive and that some students are victims." The order adds that these concepts are "antithetical to America's founding ideals of liberty, justice, equality, opportunity and unity among its people."

Landry said he believes students should be learning about "American exceptionalism."

"Teaching children that they are currently or destined to be oppressed or to be an oppressor based on their race and origin is wrong and has no place in our Louisiana classrooms," he said in a statement.

According to the Legal Defense Fund, Critical Race Theory is primarily taught at the secondary and post-secondary levels—undergraduate and graduate school and the framework "recognizes that racism is more than the result of individual bias and prejudice."

There is no known organized effort to promote Critical Race Theory in Louisiana K-12 schools.