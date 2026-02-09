19-year-old Denham Springs man killed, 17-year-old injured in Lutcher shooting over weekend

LUTCHER — A Denham Springs man was killed in a Lutcher shooting over the weekend, St. James Parish deputies said.

Damon Summerlin, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from the Denham Springs area, were both found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Regions Bank in Lutcher around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday.

The two were taken to the hospital to be treated, but Summerlin died. The teenager was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.