19-year-old Denham Springs man killed, 17-year-old injured in Lutcher shooting over weekend

1 hour 22 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 09 2026 Feb 9, 2026 February 09, 2026 6:06 AM February 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LUTCHER — A Denham Springs man was killed in a Lutcher shooting over the weekend, St. James Parish deputies said. 

Damon Summerlin, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from the Denham Springs area, were both found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Regions Bank in Lutcher around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday.

The two were taken to the hospital to be treated, but Summerlin died. The teenager was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

