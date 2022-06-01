Governor set to testify before committee about Ronald Greene death cover-up at State Police

BATON ROUGE - Legislators investigating an apparent effort to cover up Ronald Greene's in-custody death at Louisiana State Police are demanding that Governor John Bel Edwards answer their questions.

The bi-partisan committee of Louisiana lawmakers released a statement Wednesday announcing that it had officially requested the governor's attendance at its next meeting:

"The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth. That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff.

A request to appear before the Special Committee on Thursday, June 16, has been issued to Gov. John Bel Edwards; Matthew Block, Executive Counsel to Governor Edwards; and Tina Vanichchagorn, Special Counsel to Governor Edwards. This committee will do its job and see this through no matter where the evidence leads."

Wednesday afternoon, Gov Edwards' counsel responded to the request, saying that he will appear in the courtroom to testify:

“We are confident that this testimony will demonstrate that neither the Governor nor anyone on his staff had any role in any attempt to cover up the facts related to Mr. Greene’s death."