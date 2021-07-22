84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Governor schedules briefing Friday to talk COVID surge

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a news briefing Friday to discuss Louisiana's latest spike in coronavirus cases. 

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the State Capitol. 

This week, the state reported its third largest single-day increase in COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. Hospitals have also seen an influx of coronavirus patients in recent weeks spurred by the delta variant and Louisiana's low vaccination rate. 

WBRZ will air the governor's briefing on Channel 2, WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com.

