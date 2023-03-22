Governor says not enough signatures to trigger recall election for New Orleans mayor

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said an effort to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell did not garner enough legitimate signatures to trigger a special recall election.

The statement from the governor's office came just hours after boxes full of signatures were dropped off at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

The governor remarked in his statement that more than half of the signatures were not from qualified electors in Orleans Parish.

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Dr. Sandra Wilson acknowledging that his office received her letter and delivery of the Certification and Petition to recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell and that the number of signatures collected from qualified electors was insufficient to trigger a recall election. The total number of electors in Orleans is 224,876 per the Final Consent Judgement issued by the Civil District Court of Orleans March 1, 2023 provided by the Office of the Secretary of State. The petition contained 67,022 handwritten signatures of which 27,243 were of qualified electors. The total number of names included in the petition who were not electors was 39,805.