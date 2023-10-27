Governor says 'breakthrough' deal could have passenger train running from Baton Rouge to New Orleans by 2027

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, along with other officials, signed an agreement to advance the return of the rail service traveling between the capital city and the Big Easy.

“An Amtrak line connecting Louisiana’s capital to the largest metropolitan area in the state will have immense economic benefits for both cities and the parishes in between,” said Gov. Edwards. “Not only will this service potentially reduce the number of vehicles on the roadways which will result in less congestion, but it will also connect communities through employment opportunities and allow for more transportation options for festivals, sporting events, and concerts.”

The route for the rail system would have two planned stops in Baton Rouge, in Gonzales, Laplace, Louis Armstrong International Airport, Jefferson Parish, and a passenger terminal in New Orleans.

"This historic agreement represents a significant step forward in uniting our dynamic capital city, Baton Rouge, with our neighbor, New Orleans,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “It emphasizes our commitment to economic growth and improved public transportation for our residents and commuters along the route. We’re excited to welcome travelers to our future train depot, a link that will further position Baton Rouge as an important hub in southeast Louisiana."

The last passenger train between Baton Rouge and New Orleans was the Southern Belle, which a railroad predecessor of CPKC was given permission to discontinue in November of 1969.