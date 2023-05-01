82°
Governor's proposed pay raise for teachers hits snag in House budget proposal
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to give $3,000 pay raises to the state’s public school teachers hit a rough patch Monday.
The House Appropriations Committee this morning eliminated the $197 million in funding altogether, then restored about 75 percent of the money necessary - but at the expense of health care programs.
Edwards visited with WBRZ ahead of his appearance at the Baton Rouge Press Club and noted that building Louisiana’s budget for next year is in the early stages.
"We're gonna work with the legislature. This is the first step in the process coming out of the committee... We've got a long way to go."
