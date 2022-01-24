Governor's budget proposal includes $500M for new Mississippi River bridge, pay raises for teachers

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards' proposed budget for 2022 includes $1.1 billion in funding toward infrastructure, with roughly half of that going toward a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

The governor announced Monday that $500 million of the proposal would be dedicated to building the new bridge in Baton Rouge. The governor's office said that money would come from the current-year budget's excess.

State lawmakers have already narrowed down the bridge's location to 30 prospects, though federal funding still needs to be allocated to pay for the rest of the project.

Along with the infrastructure funding, another major point of the governor's budget proposal is a $1,500 pay raise for teachers.

"Today, I’m announcing our most significant new investments yet – focusing on education at all levels, including at least a $1500 pay raise for teachers, funded with recurring state general fund,” Gov. Edwards said. “This budget proposal also includes significant new investments in infrastructure, using non-recurring revenue from surplus, excess, and American Rescue Plan dollars.”

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will formally present the budget to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget on Tuesday.