Governor Landry visits Donaldsonville; residents say they're against economic development plans

DONALDSONVILLE— Governor Jeff Landry met with the Baton Rouge Industrial Group Wednesday afternoon touting his agenda for boosting economic development in Ascension Parish.

Before the scheduled event, the organization Rural Roots Louisiana and residents of Modeste were outside voicing their concerns against the economic development plans in the area.

The parish is planning a 17,000 acre industrial park named the RiverPlex MegaPark of Louisiana. The parish sent out a notice the week before the planned event stating they are looking for contractors to create a plan to help people voluntarily move out of certain neighborhoods that sit in the industrial zone planned for development.

Gov. Landry said he's encouraged with the rise in the state's economic activity.

"Do you know this will be the first steel mill in 60 years that will be built in this country? Guess where its going to be built? Right here in Louisiana. Right here in this parish," Landry said.

Rural Roots Louisiana volunteer Courtney Harris said the growing industrial plants in Ascension Parish will impact the lives of the residents who live near.

"There are multiple plants in the area already," Harris said. "This is basically overkill."

Modeste resident Twila Collins said she's been living in the town all her life. She said she doesn't want to move, but also doesn't want to live next door to the plants.

"We're a community that loves one another, we're there for each other. No amount of money can buy the love and happiness we share as a community of Modeste," said Collins.

Donaldsonville mayor Leroy Sullivan said he understands the frustrations of residents who live near the industrial park, but says this will benefit the community.

"I can see all it can do to help the community, but we have to embrace those that are against it and make sure that everyone works together, and it's for the good of the entire community," Sullivan said.