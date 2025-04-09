Gov. Landry says new insurance reform package will lower state rates

BATON ROUGE - A new proposed insurance reform package would lower the state's insurance rates and put Louisiana on par with Texas in policy, Governor Jeff Landry said at a news conference Wednesday.

During the conference, Landry introduced a reform package that he said would make the state's insurance policy more resemble Texas'.

Part of the new legislation would make it harder for people to claim pre-existing injuries were caused by motor vehicle accidents, raise award exclusion rates for uninsured drivers, increase punishments for people caught texting and driving and exclude insurance advertisement costs from customers' premium increases.

You can watch the full conference on WBRZ's YouTube page below.