72°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry says new insurance reform package will lower state rates
BATON ROUGE - A new proposed insurance reform package would lower the state's insurance rates and put Louisiana on par with Texas in policy, Governor Jeff Landry said at a news conference Wednesday.
During the conference, Landry introduced a reform package that he said would make the state's insurance policy more resemble Texas'.
Part of the new legislation would make it harder for people to claim pre-existing injuries were caused by motor vehicle accidents, raise award exclusion rates for uninsured drivers, increase punishments for people caught texting and driving and exclude insurance advertisement costs from customers' premium increases.
You can watch the full conference on WBRZ's YouTube page below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...