Governor John Bel Edwards wins re-election; more results here

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will keep his job as the Deep South's only Democratic governor, in a blow to President Donald Trump, who tried to boost his opponent.

On Saturday, voters narrowly reelected Edwards to a second term, snubbing Republican businessman Eddie Rispone deep in the heart of Trump country.

Louisiana's only Democratic statewide elected official withstood an onslaught of national Republican opposition and hung on to the seat by focusing on state-specific issues and his record of bipartisanship.

Edwards was helped when Louisiana's top-tier GOP officials decided against running for the seat.

“As for the president, God bless his heart,” Governor John Bel Edwards said in his victory speech. @LouisianaGov @WBRZ — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) November 17, 2019

Rispone had never sought public office and had little name recognition. The wealthy industrial contractor poured millions of his own money into the campaign and wrapped himself in his support for Trump, trying to nationalize the race.

You can watch Rispone's full concession speech below:

Track all election results across the state here.