Governor honors nurse who saved man from Hurricane Francine's floodwaters

BATON ROUGE - Governor Landry honored a nurse who went out of his way to rescue someone trapped in Hurricane Francine's floodwaters.

Miles Crawford, a nurse at University Medical Center's emergency department, saved a man who was trapped in a vehicle that had been flooded. Crawford jumped into action and pulled the man to safety.

"Because of his selflessness, he prevented a loss of life and left Louisiana with no fatalities during Hurricane Francine," Landry said.

Crawford's rescue was caught on live TV and made national headlines. The moment happened Wednesday evening as the New Orleans area was experiencing the worst of Francine's strong winds and heavy rain.