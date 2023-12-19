48°
Governor-elect Landry planning two special sessions to start new year
BATON ROUGE - Governor-elect Jeff Landry has already planned two special sessions for after he takes office.
According a message sent to Republican lawmakers by legislative leaders, Landry plans to hold a special session from Jan. 15 through 23 about redistricting. A second, about crime, is scheduled for Feb. 19 to March 6.
Landry will be sworn in Jan. 8.
