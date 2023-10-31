Governor-elect Jeff Landry announces transition councils and their chairs

LAFAYETTE - Jeff Landry, Louisiana's governor-elect, announced Tuesday 14 councils and their chairs.

“We have identified 14 areas in Louisiana that need the most attention, and assembled a great group of men and women to take a serious look at solution-driven ideas for the challenges we are facing," Landry said. "This group of chairs are not only great leaders, but they have real-life experience in each field. They will be meeting on a regular basis to ensure in January, we can hit the ground running and deliver real change to Louisianians. I look forward to receiving their recommendations."

Several prominent figures from the Capital Area are among those on the list.

Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple will co-char the "Insurance Crisis" council. District Attorney Tony Clayton, from West Baton Rouge Parish, co-chairs the Crime and Public Safety council. Former candidate for governor Eddie Rispone, of Baton Rouge, is assigned to education.

The councils and their chairs are as follows:

Agriculture, Fisheries & Land Management: Chair Joel Broussard, a seasoned business owner and accomplished investor as well as an avid hunter and fisherman

Coast & Environment: Chair Tony Alford, president of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, which builds flood protection in the parishes of Terrebonne and some in Lafourche, and Chair Tim Hardy, who served as the top advisor for environmental affairs to former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer, as Assistant Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and as a Division Director for the Louisiana Department of Justice

Constitutional Reform: Chair Lane Grigsby, Chairman of the Board of Cajun Contractors

Crime & Public Safety: Chair Tony Clayton, who was elected District Attorney in 2020, served as First Assistant District Attorney, and was the Chief of Felony Trials for the 18th Judicial DDA’s office, and Chair Laura Rodrigue, who founded the Orleans Parish Restorative Justice Unit, which mediated issues between defendants and victims’ families in appropriate cases to secure a fair resolution for all involved

Economic Development & Fiscal Policy: Chair Ben Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of Bollinger Shipyards, LLC, and Chair Mandi Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority

Energy, Chemical, & Maritime Industry: Chair Gray Stream, a Lake Charles businessman whose family companies have focused for generations on the preservation and stewardship of Louisiana’s natural resources

Healthcare & Hospitals: Chair Keith Myers, a co-founder of LHC Group who served as chairman and CEO from 1994 until the company’s merger with Optum in 2023, and Chair Allison Pharr, Acadian Ambulance Service as Associate General Counsel in 2001

Infrastructure: Chair David Madden, Co-owner and Co-Manager of Madden Contracting Company LLC, a heavy highway construction company

Insurance Crisis: Chair Tim Temple, Commissioner of Insurance-elect, and Chair Ross Laris, agent and owner of Laris Insurance Agency

K-12 Education: Chair Eddie Rispone, chairman of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Louisiana Federation for Children, and the Louisiana Workforce Investment Council, and Chair Rebecca Boniol, Vice President of the Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation for the K-12 Charter Schools in Lake Charles

Local & Municipal Affairs: Chair Guy Cormier, Executive Director of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana, and Chair Jason Willis, current Mayor of St. Martinville

Military Issues: Chair Doug Judice, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel with 24 years of active federal service who now manages WESTHEM Consulting in Broussard

New Orleans: Chair Boysie Bollinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bollinger Shipyards, Inc.

Workforce Development & High Education: Chair Lee Mallett, a current member of the State License Board of Contractors