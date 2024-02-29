Governor Edwards orders flags at half-staff for late Rep. Tinnerello

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards has ordered that flags are to be flown half-staff over the State Capitol on Friday in honor of the late Representative Michael Tinnerello.



Tinnerello was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives from 1984 to 1988 to represent District 13 for the parishes of Jackson, Bienville and Winn. He remained an active figure in politics for the remainder of his life.



"Rep. Tinnerello was known for a commitment to his community that will leave a lasting legacy," Edwards said. "He will certainly be missed tremendously by those who knew him, and, thanks to a lifetime of dedication to improving the state of Louisiana, the community he loved so dearly will forever be impacted by his service."



Flags are to flown half-staff on on Friday, April 7 until sunset.

