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Ascension Parish School Board approves one-time stipends for district employees

1 hour 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 8:49 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has approved one-time stipends for eligible employees, fulfilling the Governor's Executive Order.

Eligible certificated employees will receive a $2,000 one-time stipend, while eligible support employees will receive a $1,000 one-time stipend.

The board also announced plans to approve an additional $1,500 one-time stipend for all eligible full-time employees by the end of the first semester.

That additional stipend is expected to be approved later this fall.

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Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edith M Walker said more information on payment timelines and eligibility details will be shared in the coming weeks.

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