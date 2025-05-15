88°
Gov. Landry partners with President Trump for operation targeting illegal immigrants

1 hour 29 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 11:15 AM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry signed into a partnership with the federal government to target illegal immigration in Louisiana. 

Landry's office said this "game changer" is called Operation GEAUX. 

Louisiana law enforcement will be allowed to enforce federal immigration laws, "giving them the tools necessary to take dangerous, illegal criminals off our street."

Operation GEAUX also includes enhanced screening, "aggressive identification" and a public awareness campaign to "wake people up."

