74°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry extends state of emergency to repair Camp J at Angola
ANGOLA - Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency to repair Camp J at Louisiana State Penitentiary.
In September, Landry said the camp would house ICE detainees, specifically the "worst of the worst" criminals.
In the order, Landry said that "Camp J has deteriorated into a condition that creates a significant threat of injury to individuals and property who enter or are in and around its premises."
Trending News
The order was put into effect on Friday with it extended until December 21, 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...
-
LSU board sets private meeting for Friday to discuss Brian Kelly's $54...
-
LSU women's basketball sets SEC record in big win over Alcorn State...