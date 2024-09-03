85°
Latest Weather Blog
Gov. Landry declares Wednesday as National Blood Donation Day; learn more about donating
BATON ROUGE — To help with the blood shortage crisis, governors across the country are proclaiming Wednesday as Blood Donation Day. Gov. Jeff Landry is among them, coordinating with hospital officials to facilitate a mass donation drive.
Hospital officials said that every donation helps.
"We are in dire need of platelet donors," a representative from Our Lady of the Lake said. "We are also in need of Type O negative and O positive red cells."
Trending News
Information on drives can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup