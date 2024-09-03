85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Landry declares Wednesday as National Blood Donation Day; learn more about donating

4 hours 38 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 3:57 PM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — To help with the blood shortage crisis, governors across the country are proclaiming Wednesday as Blood Donation Day. Gov. Jeff Landry is among them, coordinating with hospital officials to facilitate a mass donation drive.

Hospital officials said that every donation helps.

"We are in dire need of platelet donors," a representative from Our Lady of the Lake said. "We are also in need of Type O negative and O positive red cells."

Trending News

Information on drives can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days