Gov. Landry declares Wednesday as National Blood Donation Day; learn more about donating

BATON ROUGE — To help with the blood shortage crisis, governors across the country are proclaiming Wednesday as Blood Donation Day. Gov. Jeff Landry is among them, coordinating with hospital officials to facilitate a mass donation drive.

Hospital officials said that every donation helps.

"We are in dire need of platelet donors," a representative from Our Lady of the Lake said. "We are also in need of Type O negative and O positive red cells."

Information on drives can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.