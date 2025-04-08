Gov. Landry, CF Industries announce $4 billion ammonia plant coming to Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE - A new ammonia plant is coming to the west bank of Ascension Parish.

The Blue Point Complex, a low-carbon blue ammonia production plant led by CF Industries, will be built on the west bank of Ascension. The company already operates an ammonia and nitrogen production facility and Blue Point will be an addition to this already existing complex in Donaldsonville.

CF Industries President Tony Will says the world needs more ammonia as demand grows for energy production and fertilizer.

"We believe this project will meet two very important global needs," Will said.

Gov. Jeff Landry said once the $4 billion facility is finished, it will be the largest facility of its kind in the world.

"We are living up to the promises that we made where we started focusing on the businesses and industries that built this state," Landry said, pointing out that CF Industries has been operating in the state for more than 50 years. "We don't get to grow food in this country without the hard work of CF Industries and its employees."

Landry believes the amount of jobs that the complex, as well as the planned Hyundai steel mill, will drive enough need for a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

The Blue Point Complex will generate need for 100 new direct jobs as well as 1,500 construction jobs. The plant is a joint venture with Asian companies JERA and Mitsui owning 35% and 25% of the plant, respectively.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan says the impact on the local economy will be massive.

"When you look at the new industries that are being built, they are more cost efficient, more energy efficient, and also less exposure to the environment," Sullivan said.

Production of low-carbon ammonia at the plant is expected to begin in 2029. Once operations start at the facility, the plant will also transport and sequester approximately 2.3 million metric tons of CO2 annually at carbon capture company 1PointFive’s Pelican Sequestration Hub.

The plant's announcement is part of a push to increase American manufacturing as President Donald Trump continues to hike tariffs on countries around the world.

"I think that the direction that the president is making is the right one. I mean, now within a span of three weeks, Louisiana has been hosted to an investment from Asia in both in both of these investments," Landry said. "I also believe that the president's view is that in doing reciprocal tariffs is that we will finally start having what I consider fair trade, so that we have a trading partner that works on both sides of the globe where there is reciprocal benefit to these relationships."

Will also acknowledged that they could incur some extra costs for components at the new plant because of the tariffs.

"Our hope certainly is between now and then, that progress has been made on the international trade front and the frictional costs that incurs to the project will be greatly diminished, if not eliminated," Will said.