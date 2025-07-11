91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gov. Landry announces new leader of Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority

1 hour 51 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 11:14 AM July 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE - Friday, Gov. Jeff Landry announced the new head of the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority. 

Michael Hare has been selected to head the authority. 

Hare is the founder of WILDHARE Solutions, where he advises clients entering the environmental markets industry with a focus on coastal restoration. He has over two decades of experience in public policy, political campaigns and environmental advocacy. 

Trending News

"I’m honored to be selected by Gov. Landry to serve as the next Executive Director for CPRA,” said Hare. “Building upon the success and momentum of this program, I look forward to working with the coastal community to deliver projects that will protect and sustain our culture and way of life for future generations. We must remain united as a coastal community and maintain our sense of urgency to confront the challenges along our coast.”

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days