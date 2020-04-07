Gov. John Bel Edwards signs emergency unemployment proclamation

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation related to unemployment and the Louisiana Workforce Commission, LWC, on Tuesday.

The proclamation addresses various issues related to unemployment and workers' compensation and also deems healthcare workers and first responders who work for the state as essential for purposes of the federal 'Family First Coronavirus Response Act.'

You can read the full proclamation here.

Gov. Edwards held a press conference on Tuesday, April 7, where he said the state has increased capacity to take calls and online applications regarding unemployment concerns.

Many requirements, including weekly qualifications and proof of job searches, have been waived to speed up the process. Watch news 2 at 6:00, 6:30 and 10:00 for more on the briefing.