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Hammond Rural Fire Department chief arrested in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - The Hammond Rural Fire Department chief was arrested early Tuesday morning following a dispute with one of his neighbors.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m. near the Warsaw Marina in Springfield, neighbors got into a fight over loud music. Witnesses told deputies that one neighbor went into a home without permission.
Paul Collura, Fire Chief of the Hammond Rural Area District, was arrested and booked for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
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He has since bonded out.
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