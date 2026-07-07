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Hammond Rural Fire Department chief arrested in Livingston Parish

1 hour 27 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 12:23 PM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - The Hammond Rural Fire Department chief was arrested early Tuesday morning following a dispute with one of his neighbors. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m. near the Warsaw Marina in Springfield, neighbors got into a fight over loud music. Witnesses told deputies that one neighbor went into a home without permission. 

Paul Collura, Fire Chief of the Hammond Rural Area District, was arrested and booked for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. 

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He has since bonded out. 

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