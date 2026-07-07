Hammond Rural Fire Department chief arrested in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - The Hammond Rural Fire Department chief was arrested early Tuesday morning following a dispute with one of his neighbors.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said around 2 a.m. near the Warsaw Marina in Springfield, neighbors got into a fight over loud music. Witnesses told deputies that one neighbor went into a home without permission.

Paul Collura, Fire Chief of the Hammond Rural Area District, was arrested and booked for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

He has since bonded out.