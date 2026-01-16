65°
Gov. Jeff Landry announces repairs coming to 11 Louisiana bridges after WBRZ report
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry announced repairs and renovations coming to 11 bridges across Louisiana on Friday, a day after WBRZ reported on 317 bridges around the state in need of work.
"We made a promise to modernize and clean up infrastructure across our State! We are starting off 2026 strong with 11 different bridge projects— and more to come!" Landry posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Two southeast Louisiana bridges made the list — the bridge on La. 1062 in Tangipahoa Parish near Loranger and the bridge on La. 995 in Iberville Parish near White Castle.
It was not immediately clear when repairs would begin.
