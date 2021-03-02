Gov. Edwards expected to loosen some virus restrictions Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the expiration of Louisiana's 'modified phase 2' order Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to relax some of his COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, Edwards hinted he would ease some restrictions when the current order lapses March 3.

"I would anticipate that we will have a new proclamation, meaning not just an extension of the current public health emergency proclamation with its restrictions and mitigation measures," Edwards said on Feb. 25. "There will be new features in that."

Edwards will announce his next order during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, hours before he is scheduled to receive his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"Given that we're still at a reasonably high level of cases, I would imagine he's going to make an incremental change and then see how the population responds," Dr. Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist said.

Louisiana has been under 'modified phase 2' restrictions for the past three months. Edwards first pushed the state back days before Thanksgiving.

In Edwards' current 'modified phase 2' order, restaurants, retail stores, gyms, salons, and spas, can operate at 50% capacity. Tighter restrictions on bars have kept them closed or nearly-shuttered in several parishes.

Hassig and other public health experts believe Edwards will target capacity when he relaxes some of the restrictions, effective Wednesday.

"I think restaurant capacity is a reasonable place to expand," Hassig said. "It's a more controlled environment. I would be really concerned if indoor seating in bars expanded tremendously, or at all."

Even as the state continues making progress with vaccinations, having administered more than 1 million as of Tuesday, Dr. Hassig, who helped advise the state on its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, says the state's current improvements remain fragile, and a loosening of restrictions, while manageable, could present problems the state has seen previously.

"The challenge is that when restrictions get loosened you kind of have to assume that it's probably going to get pushed a little farther than the actual guidance or level of loosening that's recommended," Hassig said.

As other states also ease virus-related restrictions or throw them out altogether, Hassig and others are confident Edwards will keep his mask mandate in place.

"It's not back to normal, normal, as we knew it," Dr. Susanne Straif-Bourgeois, an epidemiologist at LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans, who sits on the state's COVID-19 Public Health Advisory Committee said.

