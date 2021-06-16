'Gorilla Glue Girl' unveils her own hair care line

Photo: CNN

When Tessica Brown used Gorilla Glue as hairspray, she didn't realize just how sticky of a situation it would be. Four months and a haircut later, Brown has turned the viral incident into a hair care business.

Brown first rose to viral fame in February when she turned to social media for help after using Gorilla Glue spray as a replacement for her usual hair spray. That one decision cost her a trip to the emergency room, and the rest of her hair.

"A lot of people have been asking me, 'What have you been using for your hair to grow back so fast?' But I didn't say anything because I've been waiting for this to come out. And now that they know, it's selling," Brown told USA Today.

After using countless products to grow her hair back, Brown found the solution that inspired her new hair care products.

The line, called "Forever Hair," offers a hair growth oil, hair spray and edge control. The products range from $14 to $18 and can be found here.

With these products, Brown hopes to help Black women who face similar struggles.

"Not only can I help myself, I can help other people out there too (who) are suffering from hair loss, scalp damage, or are just trying to grow their hair longer," Brown said.

Brown told USA Today that she plans on coming out with more hair products in the future and aspires to continue building her business.