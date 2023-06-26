Gordon McKernan busts Todd Graves' Jell-O Shot record, purchasing 8,888 shots for LSU

It ain't over 'till it's over, on the field or off.

LSU shattered the CWS Jell-O Shot record within days, with Cane's founder Todd Graves purchasing 6,000 shots to give the Tigers the record, beating out the previous record of 18.777.

But Louisiana didn't stop there.

New Record! 8,888 Rally Shots on @getGordon at Rocco's today with proceeds supporting local food banks. Records are meant to be broken, especially those that support charities! In the meantime, remember to drink responsibly and #GetItDone Tigers! #geauxtigers #cws2023 pic.twitter.com/lkLnwH91RB — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 26, 2023

As of Monday morning, LSU had 46,000+ shots recorded and showed no signs of stopping.

Local injury attorney Gordon McKernan had to step up and keep the momentum going. He purchased 8,888 shots, sending the total well over 50,000 and truly setting an unbeatable record for whichever unlucky teams find themselves in the challenge next year.

Game 3 picks up in Omaha at 6 p.m. Monday, and we're sure the Jell-O Shot Challenge has a long way to go before it's done.