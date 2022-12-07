Good Samaritans dove into muddy water, rescued family trapped inside sinking car

GIBSON - Two men leapt into a roadside canal after they spotted a car sinking along a Louisiana highway, saving a family of four trapped inside.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday along LA 182, near LA 662 in Assumption Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the car went off road and crashed into thick, muddy water along the highway.

Four people were inside the car when it crashed, including two small children, and police said the quagmire made it impossible for the family to open the doors from the inside.

Troopers said the good Samaritans, Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg and Chase Dupre of Chauvin, stopped after they saw the car sinking and were able to get one of the doors open, allowing the four occupants to escape.

"Louisiana State Police Troop C is thankful for the efforts of Mr. Lapeyrouse and Mr. Dupre. Quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy," State Police said in a news release.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.