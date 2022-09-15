'Good at catching bad guys but not baby cows': deputies conduct impromptu rodeo in midday traffic

COVINGTON - Law enforcement came together Wednesday to try and wrangle an escaped calf, but it appeared to be their first rodeo.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted on social media that a woman was driving with a baby cow in a makeshift trailer down a back road when the trailer door came loose and the cow got free.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and the Covington Police Department were called to try and wrangle the cow, but it managed to 'outrun and outsmart' them before escaping into a wooded area near the Maple Ridge subdivision.

Unfortunately, however, deputies updated social media early Thursday morning saying the calf was involved in a hit-and-run accident on US 190 and did not make it.