Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Summer Salmon

4 salmon fillets

1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 Tbsp. harissa paste

1/2 onion, sliced thin

3 garlic cloves, sliced

8 oz. yellow and red grape tomatoes

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 Tbsp. crumbled feta or goat cheese

1 Tbsp. dill, chopped

Arrange a rack in the center of the oven; place a large stainless steel or cast-iron skillet on the rack. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Pat salmon dry; season all over with cumin, paprika, and 1 1/2 tsp. salt. Rub one side of each fillet with harissa paste.

In a medium bowl, toss onion, garlic, tomatoes, and 1 Tbsp. oil; season with remaining 3/4 tsp. salt and toss again to combine.

Using an oven mitt, remove skillet from oven and drizzle in remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Arrange salmon in a skillet, harissa side up, then scatter the tomato mixture around the fish.

Bake until salmon flesh easily flakes with a fork and tomatoes are softened, 9 to 11 minutes.

Top salmon and tomatoes with feta and dill.