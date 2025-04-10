Good 2 Eat: Garlic Honey Glazed Salmon

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Garlic Honey Glazed Salmon

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 6-oz. salmon fillets, patted dry with a paper towel

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, sliced into rounds

In a medium bowl, whisk together honey, soy sauce, lemon juice and red pepper flakes.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat two tablespoons oil. When oil is hot but not smoking, add salmon skin-side down and season with salt and pepper. Cook salmon until deeply golden, about 6 minutes, then flip over and add remaining tablespoon of oil.

Add garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the honey mixture and sliced lemons and cook until sauce is reduced by about 1/3. Baste salmon with the sauce.

Garnish with sliced lemon and serve.