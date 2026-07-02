Good 2 Eat: Fresh Strawberry Cake

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, brought to you by Supreme Rice, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Fresh Strawberry Cake

1½ cups all-purpose flour, leveled off

1½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

6 Tbsp. butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pan

1 cup + 2 Tbsp. sugar, divided

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup milk

¾ lb strawberries, hulled and halved

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and butter a 9-in deep dish pie pan or 9-in round cake pan.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and 1 cup of the sugar until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla and beat on low speed until well combined. Gradually add the flour mixture, alternating with the milk, and beat on low speed until smooth.

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and smooth with a spatula. Arrange the strawberries on top, cut side down, so they completely cover the batter. Sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar over the strawberries.

Bake for ten minutes, then reduce the heat to 325 degrees and bake until the cake is lightly golden and a tester comes out clean, about an hour. Let the cake cool in the pan on a rack. Serve with sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

The cake can be stored at room temperature for several days, loosely covered.