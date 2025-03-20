Good 2 Eat: Cheesy Potato Leek Casserole

Potato Leek Casserole

2 lbs. gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8 inch slices

2 leeks , trimmed, washed and chopped

1 garlic clove, cut in half

4 Tbsp. of butter

2 cups of Gruyere Cheese or Cheddar

2 cups of heavy cream

2 tsp. of fresh thyme

Creole seasoning

Salt and Pepper to taste

Trim and cut the leeks in half inches squares.

In a skillet melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add leeks and sauté them until soft, stirring often for about 10 minutes.

Add cream, Creole seasoning, salt, and pepper and let the cream cook with leeks for about 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly, set aside.

Using either mandolin or sharp small knife cut the potatoes in 1/8 inch slices.

Rub the garlic all over either the 9 inch cast iron skillet or 8x8 casserole dish and smear with 2 tablespoon of butter.

Spread the first layer of potatoes at the bottom of the dish.

Add 1/3 of the cream-leek mixture.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper, 1/2 cup of cheese and 1/3 of thyme.

Repeat the process with two more layers and use all the remaining cheese on top.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for about 40 minutes in preheated oven to 350 degrees.

Then remove the foil and bake it for another 10 minutes until the cheese is golden and bubbly.