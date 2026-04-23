Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

DRESSING:

2 tsp. Dijon or Creole mustard

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. anchovy paste

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

PASTA SALAD:

8 oz. uncooked pasta, such as rotini or penne

2 hearts of Romaine

Shredded rotisserie chicken or chopped chicken breasts

Croutons

Parmesan cheese, for serving

In a medium bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, Worcestershire, mayonnaise, minced garlic and anchovy paste until well combined. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and ¼ teaspoon pepper, then set the dressing aside while you make the salad.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain the pasta and transfer it to a large serving bowl.

Cut the Romaine hearts into 1-inch pieces, then add them and your protein of choice to the bowl with the pasta.

Add the prepared dressing and toss to combine. Add the croutons and garnish with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars

2 sticks of butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups of rolled oats

1 cup jelly of your choice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13 x 9 baking pan with parchment paper or foil, leaving a little extra over the edge of the dish. Grease foil with butter.

In a mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Beat in egg. Mix in peanut butter. Slowly add in flour and baking soda, mix until incorporated. Fold in oats.

Set aside 1/2 cup of the dough, and press the rest of it into the bottom of your prepared pan.

Spread jelly over the top of the dough.

Pinch off pieces of reserved dough and drop them on top of the jelly.

Bake for approximately 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool. Grab the edges of the foil and pull the bars out of the pan for easy cutting. Cut into squares.