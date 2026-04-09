Good 2 Eat: Garlic Butter Chicken Bites

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Garlic Butter Chicken Bites

20 oz. chicken thighs, boneless, skinless

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. dried basil

½ tsp. paprika

½ tsp. kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. parsley, freshly chopped

Dry the chicken with a paper towel and cut them into 1-inch pieces.

Place them in a bowl and sprinkle the flour, basil, paprika, oregano, salt, and pepper on top. Toss until all the pieces are well covered with the flour and herbs.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil and 1 tbsp butter. Once the oil is hot and the butter melts, add the chicken pieces in one layer.

Let the pieces cook without moving them, for about 3 minutes. Flip them over, and cook for 2 minutes more.

Add the remaining butter, minced garlic, and parsley. Cook for one more minute until the chicken is fully cooked.

Serve: serve immediately while hot, alone or with your choice of sides rice, pasta, or a fresh salad.