Good 2 Eat: Cheeseburger Casserole

Cheeseburger Casserole

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes

2 cups beef stock

2 cups elbow macaroni dried

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup whole milk

1 1/2cups cheddar Jack cheese, shredded

1 1/2cups white cheddar cheese, shredded

Parsley for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium high heat until no longer pink. Drain grease and return beef to pan.

Add onion, Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, minced garlic, Italian seasonings, garlic powder, and chili powder. Stir well and let cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 5-7 minutes.

Add Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, and diced tomatoes and stir together.

Next, add the dried large elbow macaroni and beef stock to the beef mixture and stir together.

Cover and let simmer over medium-low for 5 minutes. Uncover and stir. Cover again and let simmer for another 5 minutes, or until pasta is tender and done.

Uncover mixture and stir in sour cream and milk.

Pour ½ of the beef and pasta mixture into a 9x13 glass baking dish.

Sprinkle ½ of the cheddar Jack and ½ white cheddar cheese over the casserole.

Pour the remaining beef and pasta mixture over the top of the cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the sides of the casserole are bubbling. Garnish with parsley and serve.