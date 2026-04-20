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Woman who killed neighbor in 2024 pleads guilty to manslaughter

44 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 8:48 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to killing her neighbor in 2024 after the two had an argument, The Advocate reported

WBRZ previously reported that Angelique Chatman was arrested for second-degree murder after she killed Sirena Franklin along Tigerland Avenue. Baton Rouge Police officers said Franklin was walking away as she was shot by Chatman. 

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The newspaper said Chatman pleaded to a lesser charge of manslaughter and her sentence will be capped at 25 years. Her sentencing date is June 24. 

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