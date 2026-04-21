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19-year-old killed in possible accidental shooting along North 35th Street

2 hours 9 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 10:57 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old was killed in a possible accidental shooting on Monday evening, officials said. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. along North 35th Street, which is in a neighborhood near the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway. 

Police said the shooting is believed to be accidental, but investigators are still working to determine what happened. No one has been taken into custody. 

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No more information was immediately available. 

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