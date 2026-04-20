60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit

2 hours 16 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 7:30 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people who were running across Burbank Drive between vehicles were hit by a car on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

The wreck happened along Burbank near Gardere Lane around 4:30 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was crossing the street on a scooter, and the other was walking. 

Trending News

Deputies said the two suffered minor injuries, and the person on the scooter will be given a citation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days