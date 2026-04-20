EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit

BATON ROUGE - Two people who were running across Burbank Drive between vehicles were hit by a car on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened along Burbank near Gardere Lane around 4:30 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was crossing the street on a scooter, and the other was walking.

Deputies said the two suffered minor injuries, and the person on the scooter will be given a citation.