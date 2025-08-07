Good 2 Eat: Blueberry lemonade and Asian cabbage salad

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Blueberry Lemonade

2 cups fresh blueberries, frozen may be used

6 cups water

2 Tbsp. Agave Nectar

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

8 sprigs Mint-garnish



Combine blueberries and 1 cup of water in a blender until liquefied.

Using a mesh strainer over the mouth of a 2-quart pitcher, pour the blueberry puree slowly to strain. Use a spoon to move puree back and forth over the mesh strainer to drain liquid.

Add agave nectar into freshly squeezed lemon juice, stir well.

Pour in agave nectar and lemon juice into a pitcher, stir.

Add the remaining 5 cups of water to the pitcher and stir.

Serve over ice. Add blueberries, thinly sliced lemon, or mint for garnish.

Store in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Stir lemonade before pouring. Blend frozen blueberries longer to liquify

Asian Cabbage Salad with Edamame and Peanuts

Salad:

1/2 green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup shelled edamame, cooked

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup chopped green onions

Dressing:

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. ginger, grated

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

In a large bowl, combine the green cabbage, red cabbage, edamame, peanuts, carrots, and green onions.

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes until well combined.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently to coat all ingredients evenly.

Let the salad sit for at least 10 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld.

Serve chilled or at room temperature. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.