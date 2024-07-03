89°
Gonzales woman arrested for assault after allegedly biting victim's finger
BELLE ROSE - A Gonzales woman was arrested after she allegedly bit someone's finger during an altercation.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Virginia Street near Belle Rose on June 22 in response to a victim claiming the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Tiana Boudreaux, had bitten her during a dispute.
The victim had a wound on their finger requiring medical treatment, deputies said.
The Gonzales Police Department arrested Boudreaux on Tuesday. She was booked for second-degree battery and criminal trespassing.
