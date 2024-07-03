89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales woman arrested for assault after allegedly biting victim's finger

1 hour 26 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 8:55 AM July 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BELLE ROSE - A Gonzales woman was arrested after she allegedly bit someone's finger during an altercation. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Virginia Street near Belle Rose on June 22 in response to a victim claiming the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Tiana Boudreaux, had bitten her during a dispute. 

The victim had a wound on their finger requiring medical treatment, deputies said. 

Trending News

The Gonzales Police Department arrested Boudreaux on Tuesday. She was booked for second-degree battery and criminal trespassing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days