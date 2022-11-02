Gonzales police searching for vehicle connected to suspected arson

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a car that may have been used to drive to and from the scene of an arson.

The Gonzales Police Department posted the photo Monday, saying the arson happened early on the morning of Oct. 22. The suspects are believed to have used the pictured vehicle, a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord, to drive to and from the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding the arson, the vehicle, or possible suspects is encouraged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.