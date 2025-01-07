47°
Gonzales Police searching for man who stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot
GONZALES — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 from a Gonzales Home Depot store.
The man is accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from the hardware store on Nov. 4.
Police said he was later seen in a dark-colored Tesla and later used a U-Haul van to remove the stolen items.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9590.
