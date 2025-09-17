86°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales Police looking for man who stole $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall
GONZALES — A man seen on surveillance footage stealing $2,000 worth of jeans from Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales is wanted by police.
According to Gonzales Police, the man stole the jeans from Levi’s Outlet Store on Sept. 3.
He then left the scene in a dark gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with a woman.
Anyone with information about the driver or who knows anything about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Poe at (225) 433-4050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 eastbound reopens two lanes at Walker after five...
-
2une In Previews: Ochsner hosting free cardio screenings to combat heart disease...
-
NFL veteran Emmitt Smith enters third year promoting opioid awareness, NARCAN availability
-
East Baton Rouge Parish school bus struck driving near College Drive, Perkins...
-
BRPD: Baton Rouge woman arrested after boarding bus, inciting fight between daughter,...
Sports Video
-
VOTE NOW: The polls are open for Week 2 Fans' Choice Award
-
Florida associate head football coach suspended three games after pre-game altercation versus...
-
LSU's linebacker room showed the quality of their depth against Florida
-
LSU defense flexes its depth in dominant win over Gators
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier visits patients, families at Our Lady of the...