Gonzales police asking for public's help in finding armed, dangerous man

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Detectives are searching for a Donaldsonville man believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police attempted to stop Jeffrey Johnson for a traffic offense on Wednesday. He reportedly fled from the stop on foot and threw a gun while evading officers. 

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should call officers at (225) 621-8300 ext. 1.

