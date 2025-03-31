Gonzales Middle School 'partially evacuated' due to reported bomb threat

GONZALES - A middle school in Ascension Parish has been "partially evacuated" due to a reported bomb threat on campus.

In a statement sent out to parents Monday morning, the Gonzales Middle School principal Lori Charlet said students were moved to a cleared area of campus and are safe.

Officials asked parents to please refrain from approaching the campus as the situation was still active as of the time the statement was sent.

This is a developing story.