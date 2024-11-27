Gonzales mayoral candidates preparing ahead of runoff election

GONZALES — The race for Gonzales mayor is heating up and candidates are preparing to win over voters ahead of the runoff election.

Kemlyn Bailey Lomas said she is spending her Thanksgiving weekend meeting with residents, and inviting them to her headquarters for an opportunity to engage with her directly.

Timothy "Tim" Riley said he is directly calling potential voters.

“We’re calling a lot of them, and then a lot of them already knew it was a runoff so they were already prepared to go out to vote,” said Riley.

If elected, both candidates have different priorities for leading the city of Gonzales. Riley said he is prioritizing public safety for the city.

“I want folks to feel safe here in Gonzales and know that their mayor is going to be a full-time mayor, and I’m going to do everything possible to make sure that the city of Gonzales and its citizens are safe,” said Riley.

Lomas said she plans to focus on community engagement.

“The employees that report to me understand that I have an open door policy and we’re going to move the city forward. We won’t have any shenanigans or anything like that. We are going to give good government to our citizens and that’s what’s important,” said Lomas.

Whoever is elected will make history as Gonzales' first black mayor.

Both candidates shared their experiences for their reasons of being the top choice for mayor. Lomas said she has over 20 years of experience in business administration and accounting, and her deep roots in the community.

“This is my home, this is my city. I love it. I’ve been a part of it for four generations, and I tell you today I couldn’t be prouder to represent my family my community and everyone that believes in me,” said Lomas.

Riley said he has experience in local government serving as a councilman in the city.

“Everything I’ve done was for the citizens of Gonzales and the city. I’m not a selfish person, I care about people, and I want the best for the city of Gonzales,” said Riley.

According to Lomas' website, her platform highlights expanding recreational opportunities for all ages, creating local jobs and enhancing road, rail, and public transportation.

Based on Riley's website, his platform prioritizes public safety, creating local jobs, and addressing drainage issues.

The last day for early voting is Nov. 30, but polls will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.