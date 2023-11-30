59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gonzales man killed in single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish

58 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, November 30 2023 Nov 30, 2023 November 30, 2023 5:10 PM November 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - One person died Thursday morning shortly before 9:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to state police.

Pedro Hernandez, 39, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 headed east on LA 42 before he exited the road way and struck a tree.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

