Gonzales man killed in single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - One person died Thursday morning shortly before 9:30 a.m. in a single-vehicle crash, according to state police.
Pedro Hernandez, 39, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 headed east on LA 42 before he exited the road way and struck a tree.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
